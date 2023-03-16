INDIANTOWN  |   Sixth- through eighth-grade girls involved in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) program at St. Vincent Ferrer School in Delray Beach recently visited Hope Rural School in Indiantown to conduct a science fair and expo. They were accompanied by St. Vincent’s STEM administrator Lisa Gustinelli and Principal Denise O’Loughlin. 

STEM St. Vincent Ferrer in Indiantown

The science fair and expo included fun activities for the students of both St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach and Hope Rural School in Indiantown.

In April 2020, three middle-school students in Gustinelli’s Design Thinking elective entered a Palm Beach County “Shark Tank”-like competition called Philanthropy Tank. Their proposal was selected, and they were awarded $13,500 to create an Idea Lab at the Indiantown Catholic school. They used the money to supply the school with technologies such as robotics, STEM activity kits, 3D printers, iPads and software. Their philanthropy’s mission statement is “to empower students by teaching them to become problem solvers through the Design Thinking method.” 

