Sebastian | Staff and volunteers of St. Sebastian Parish in Sebastian work exuberantly to make sure visitors do not go unnoticed or leave anonymously.
A group of volunteers make it their mission to ensure everyone feels welcome at the parish, and their pastor — Father John Morrisey — greets each and every person before Mass begins.
“Our hospitality has a lot to do with Father John Morrissey and his welcoming personality,” said Kathy Terrebonne, longtime parishioner and parish council president. “In addition to Father John’s warm greeting and welcome before each Mass, we have a newcomers ministry that reaches out to every new person who comes to visit or becomes a new parishioner. More than 30 volunteers comprise our greeters ministry, whose sole purpose is to make sure everyone feels welcome.”
In addition to the warm welcome, Father Morrisey makes a point of inviting visitors to return and get involved. That invitation to participate is a large part of the reason why St. Sebastian Church, which started as St. William Mission with approximately 90 families in 1964, is preparing to celebrate its silver jubilee with more than 2,000 families.
Growing is something St. Sebastian Parish has done a lot of since its humble beginnings as a mission church, originally of the Diocese of Orlando before becoming a part of the Diocese of Palm Beach. Even before there was a building, when the parishioners were attending weekly Mass at the Sebastian Yacht Club, they knew they wanted and needed a place to call their own.
It took more than a decade, however, to actually realize the vision of a church building. In 1991, former pastor Father Joseph LeSage began the process of raising funds for the construction of a permanent church building. When Father LeSage suffered a massive stroke and was forced to retire, parishioners continued raising funds and were able to begin construction of the church in 1994. Its dedication was on Jan. 20, 1996, on the feast day of St. Sebastian, the patron saint of soldiers, athletes, and those who desire a saintly death.
Terrebonne shared that on the site of the original church is LeSage Hall, the parish hall named for the visionary who helped create the thriving faith community. Many events are held there, including a host of Bible studies and opportunities to grow in the Catholic faith.
“We’re a very active parish,” Terrebonne said. “When we’re not in the middle of a pandemic, we host a monthly flea market during the busy season; it’s the largest flea market in the area. People from all around come.”
There are more than 50 ministries for men, women and youth alike at St. Sebastian Parish, and many of them involve service to the community. There is a food pantry at Our Lady of Guadalupe, the mission church of St. Sebastian, as well as a food pantry at the parish’s chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. In addition, the Full of Grace Meal Ministry prepares and delivers nearly 200 meals each week to home bound seniors in the area. The Holy Name Society makes Blessing Bags containing food, gift cards, toiletries and necessities for the homeless population in Sebastian. There are programs geared for children and teens of all ages, youth group trips to Steubenville, and a vibrant youth music ministry.
Outreach doesn’t stop at the parish doors either. While it couldn’t happen in 2020 because of the pandemic, the church hosts an annual ecumenical service the week of Thanksgiving. Not only do local Christian churches participate but, Jewish, Buddhist and Muslim leaders share in this celebration of thanksgiving.
Terrebonne reflected that St. Sebastian Parish is “truly a community that gives.”
“As Father Morrissey always says,” she said, “‘This church is our church. By becoming involved, it becomes our church. Once you begin to get involved, it truly becomes a faith-filled community.’”
The church is also known for its remarkable stained glass windows, which were designed by Guillermo Vasquez, head artist and designer for the Conrad Pickel Studio of Vero Beach. Each piece is hand blown and hand-painted to create breathtaking images throughout the church, encouraging prayer and meditation among all who gaze upon the windows.
Trying to mark the special occasion of its silver jubilee during this unusual time of social distancing has been a challenge for St. Sebastian Parish, but the parish community has risen to the occasion. The anniversary celebration will be held Jan. 17 at the 11:30 a.m. Mass but, since there is limited seating in the church, the Mass will be livestreamed in the parish hall and also livestreamed via Facebook. Although a social gathering was planned after mass in LeSage Hall, the event was altered to an outside reception where CDC protocols could be properly enforced.
The church will also remain open for several hours that day and throughout the following week so that visitors can take a self-guided tour of the 18 stained glass windows, each with a placard detailing its history and importance in the life of Jesus.
Whether a parishioner or visitor, in-person worshipper or someone who joins the 25th anniversary celebration from the safety of home, members of the St. Sebastian parish family hope that all will join in the commemoration of this joyous occasion on Facebook @SebastianCatholic.
To learn more about St. Sebastian Parish, visit stsebastian.weconnect.com or call 772-589-5790.