Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie welcomes Order of Friars Minor Capuchin Father Cyrus Gallagher from the Diocese of Colorado Springs, June 10, 2021, for a presentation on St. Pio of Pietrelcina. Join the parish for Mass at 8 a.m. followed by Father Gallagher’s presentation on the saint, of whom he has led numerous presentations and tours of Pietrelcina. The presentation is free and includes a light reception. Donations welcome. Masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. R.S.V.P. to Lorna Beres at 772-335-2385 or lberes@holyfamilyccpsl.com. Holy Family Church is located at 2330 Mariposa Avenue, Port St. Lucie.
St. Pio of Pietrelcina presentation
