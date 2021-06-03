Pio

Father Cyrus Gallagher (COURTESY)

Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie welcomes Order of Friars Minor Capuchin Father Cyrus Gallagher from the Diocese of Colorado Springs, June 10, 2021, for a presentation on St. Pio of Pietrelcina. Join the parish for Mass at 8 a.m. followed by Father Gallagher’s presentation on the saint, of whom he has led numerous presentations and tours of Pietrelcina. The presentation is free and includes a light reception. Donations welcome. Masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. R.S.V.P. to Lorna Beres at 772-335-2385 or lberes@holyfamilyccpsl.com. Holy Family Church is located at 2330 Mariposa Avenue, Port St. Lucie.

