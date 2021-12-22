PORT ST. LUCIE | At St. Lucie Parish, the faithful celebrated the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 11-12, with prayer, a procession and veneration of the missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the unborn and the Americas.
A bilingual vigil Mass was celebrated Dec. 11, then a liturgy Dec. 12 marking the feast. A mariachi band played, the congregations sang “Las Mañanitas” (Mexican birthday song) and prayed the rosary.
Following all of the Masses, the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe was venerated by parishioners. Maria Egerton, a guardian of the missionary image, said, “It was so beautiful. After the Saturday vigil Mass, the Knights of Columbus carried Our Lady (the four-foot image) around the church, followed by a procession of hundreds of people. Prayer, repentance and conversion is needed now more than ever.”
To learn more about events in the diocese, visit www.DiocesePB.org or follow @DiocesePB on Facebook.
