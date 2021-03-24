Port St. Lucie | “All husbands should look into the role of St. Joseph and take him as their patron saint,” said Father Tri Pham, pastor of Holy Family Church in Port St. Lucie. “To follow the saint is to love your wife and your family. It is important for the husband to lead the prayer life in a family.”
Father Pham led the parish celebrations of the feast of St. Joseph, March 19, 2021, with Mass, Eucharistic procession, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and a St. Joseph table. It was a day of gratitude for healings and answers to prayers attributed to the intercession of the great saint.
“So why is now the time for a year dedicated to St. Joseph?” Father Pham asked. “The reason for this is actually more than 100 years in the making. In 1870, Blessed Pope Pius IX declared St. Joseph to be the patron saint of the universal Church. Sacred Scripture defines St. Joseph as a just man. He walked in the ways of the Lord and obeyed our Lord’s will in caring for Mary and Jesus as husband, father and protector. What better example could we follow than the man who God chose as his own foster father on earth?”
Following the Mass, Father Pham led a Eucharistic procession with students from the Ryan Center for Young Children, a new preschool on the premises of the Holy Family Church campus. The procession concluded at the St. Joseph table laden with many pastries, Irish soda bread and zeppole filled with cannoli cream. Rivergate Publix and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Port St. Lucie donated many of the goodies to the parish for the feast day celebration.
The St. Joseph table originates from San Giuseppe, Sicily. In medieval times, the faithful attributed the end of a devastating drought to the intercession of St. Joseph, their patron saint. In gratitude to the saint, Masses were celebrated and thanksgiving for renewed abundance was given through “la tavola de San Giuseppe” or the St. Joseph table. Following the Italian tradition, Father Pham blessed the food on the table at the foot of a statue of the saint, which was surrounded by lilies.
Lorraine Walters, the parish manager, expressed her gratitude. “We are just one of the churches in the Diocese of Palm Beach that celebrates St. Joseph on this wonderful feast day. Since our parish is called Holy Family, it seems fitting that we should have St. Joseph as a patron saint.”
Lucille Christenson credits her newfound devotion to St. Joseph to Father Pham, who prays to the saint often.
“There is not enough spoken about St. Joseph,” Christenson said. “Father Pham has a lot of knowledge about the saint, and I am grateful to him for explaining the mystery of St. Joseph to me.”
The parish often holds healing Masses to pray for the sick and dying, at which they involve the intercession of St. Joseph. Some parishioners claim they have received healing through Father Pham’s prayers and laying on of hands but, the priest humbly states that it is not him that is healing but that he is “just a vessel — an instrument — for God.”
Mary Haluch attributes the healing of her daughter, Sarah, to the intercession of St. Joseph after eight years of suffering from debilitating Lyme disease, with loss of sight and severe crippling joint pain.
“I thank and honor St. Joseph for what he has done for my child. On June 13, 2015, Father Pham laid his hands on Sarah’s head and she basically was given her life back. She has been symptom free since that day. I am very grateful to God and to Father Pham’s prayers, and the powerful intercession of St. Joseph.”
For Bobbi Hilyard, this day was a chance for her to pray to St. Joseph “for an end to the pandemic — an end to the scourge of COVID-19 — for world peace and for our country.”
Every month, Father Pham gives a presentation on St. Joseph and encourages the faithful of his parish to read a book of prayers he wrote titled “Sons and Daughters of St. Joseph Prayerbook.” This book has become a resource to many, especially during the Year of St. Joseph declared by Pope Francis. n
For more information on Holy Family Church, visit holyfamilyccpsl.com or call 772-335-2385. Follow the parish on Facebook @HolyFamilyCCPSLFL.