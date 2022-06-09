St. John Paul II Academy class of 2022 val and sal

St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton class of 2022 valedictorian Jamee Roegiers and salutatorian Cole Engelke.

St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton class of 2022 includes 96 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Alexa Anastasis

Cameron Anderson

Kaitlyn Armstrong

Alex Avilla

Giuliana Barioli

Bradley Benson

Sofia Blair

Rebecca Borgioli

John Burich

Emaliese Caicedo

Grace Chiappetta

Kyle Cicogna

Christina Clutter

Dylan Combs

Logan Cooke

Jamal Crawford

Collin Crowe

Christopher Czulada

Jake D’Antuono

Daniel De Varona

Kaleigh Dibble

Riley Donelan

Nicholas D’Onofrio

Roslyn Doyle

Finley Duong

Angel Echevarria

Cole Engelke

Angelica Espinoza

Denley Etienne

Jared Evans

Graham William Fairbanks

Christian Farmer

YuXuan (Michael) Fei

Christopher Ferguson

Kevin Freshcorn

William Gemmel

Megan Gentile

Logan Glamoclija

Francisco Gonzalez

Meredith Gray

Brandon Greene

Cesar Gutierrez

Mason Harrington

Shawn Hendricksen

Khristian Jean Jacques

Jackson Kadel

Lily Kaelin

Robert Kaya

William Kenney

Colin Kidd

Janie Kate Knowles

Henry Konsker

Tyler Krug

Grace Lopez

Lana Luciano

Thomas Melvin

Cristina Mendez

Bradley Middlebrook

Antonin (Tony) Milan

Michael Milanese

Luca Morfogen

Joseph Muggeo

Anna Murrison

Jacquelyn Olearczyk

Tristan Parnes

Benedicte Philius

Daniella Polimeni

John Prece

Grace Press

Isabella Raciunas

Daniel Raigoza

Landon Reichert

Brendan Renard

Spencer Retamar

Christina Riolo

Jamee Roegiers

Arthur Rosacker

Erik Ruszkowski

Eliya Said

Jude Saint Lot

Shea Salvato

Andrew Sarafian

Matthew Schuhmann

Ryan Shotwell

Kara Silk

Jonathan Singer

Auston Speziale

Emily Strlekar

Michael Sutherland

Samuel Taylor

Clayton Thevenin

Brian Vasquez

Aidan Watson

Grace Werle

Omarion Williams

Johnathan Wishinsky

