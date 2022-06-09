St. John Paul II Academy — class of 2022 Jun 9, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton class of 2022 valedictorian Jamee Roegiers and salutatorian Cole Engelke. St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton class of 2022 includes 96 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.Alexa AnastasisCameron AndersonKaitlyn ArmstrongAlex AvillaGiuliana BarioliBradley BensonSofia BlairRebecca BorgioliJohn BurichEmaliese CaicedoGrace ChiappettaKyle CicognaChristina ClutterDylan CombsLogan CookeJamal CrawfordCollin CroweChristopher CzuladaJake D’AntuonoDaniel De VaronaKaleigh DibbleRiley DonelanNicholas D’OnofrioRoslyn DoyleFinley DuongAngel EchevarriaCole EngelkeAngelica EspinozaDenley EtienneJared EvansGraham William FairbanksChristian FarmerYuXuan (Michael) FeiChristopher FergusonKevin FreshcornWilliam GemmelMegan GentileLogan GlamoclijaFrancisco GonzalezMeredith GrayBrandon GreeneCesar GutierrezMason HarringtonShawn HendricksenKhristian Jean JacquesJackson KadelLily KaelinRobert KayaWilliam KenneyColin KiddJanie Kate KnowlesHenry KonskerTyler KrugGrace LopezLana LucianoThomas MelvinCristina MendezBradley MiddlebrookAntonin (Tony) MilanMichael MilaneseLuca MorfogenJoseph MuggeoAnna MurrisonJacquelyn OlearczykTristan ParnesBenedicte PhiliusDaniella PolimeniJohn PreceGrace PressIsabella RaciunasDaniel RaigozaLandon ReichertBrendan RenardSpencer RetamarChristina RioloJamee RoegiersArthur RosackerErik RuszkowskiEliya SaidJude Saint LotShea SalvatoAndrew SarafianMatthew SchuhmannRyan ShotwellKara SilkJonathan SingerAuston SpezialeEmily StrlekarMichael SutherlandSamuel TaylorClayton TheveninBrian VasquezAidan WatsonGrace WerleOmarion WilliamsJohnathan Wishinsky Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Valedictorian Salutatorian Education Paul Ii Academy Class Class Senior Dell'accionathan Boca Raton School Paul Ii Academy Graduate List Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe now. Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Palm Beach e-Edition delivered right to your inbox. Cancel at any time. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Florida Catholic - Palm Beach e-Edition (Weekly) Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe Manager Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending Pope praises wrinkles, criticizes obsession with looking 'forever young' Philadelphia teens share insider view of gun violence, issues that drive it Meet nine of the diocese’s future deacons New annotation of ancient text on dying fails to fill today's acute need 2 men ordained to the priesthood
