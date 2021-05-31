St. John Paul II Academy School in Boca Raton class of 2021 includes 112 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above is the class's valedictorian and salutatorian.

Christian Abrami

Gage Adams

Gavin Adams

Matthew Ansah

Brandon Balshi

Jorge Belmonte Bierbaum

Alexander Biscotto

Victoria Blanzaco Barreiro-Meiro

Bryan Blasioli

Kyle Boggiano

Riley Brannon

Vincent Carignan

Marissa Caronna

Vincent Caronna

John Colella

Talia Cosentino

Luke Crosman

Jordann Culligan

Giovanna De Paula

Joseph Dean

Luke DeFalco

Jennifer DeFreitas

Marco Dell'Accio

Nathan Demarest

Katlyn DeMino

Elizaveta Diachkova

Travis Dick

Trevor Dick

Brianna Donatucci

Dodley Dorval

Sebastien Douyon

Lance Dupuis

Lionel Elliott

Shant Faradyan

Hannah Fiore

Baakari Flowers

Alonso Fonseca

Zenya Gallagher

Samantha Gallo

Coreen Germinal

Christian Goldman

Jovanna Gonzalez

Felipe Grande

Luis Guasch

Brianna Heaney

Zachary Hoffmann

Briana Johnson

Elena Johnson

Joseph Kayal

Ryan Kilpatrick

Sophia Kirk

Valdimir Labady

Francesca Lamberti

William Lamphear

Daniel Laverde

Christofer Lesser

Gianna Liguori

Lucas Longhi Goncalves

Amber Lopez

Peyton Lucas

Brendan Ludwig

Lam Luu

Abbagayle Madanat

Elizabeth Maguire

Itzabel Maldonado

Aris Manos

David Mansoir

Kyle Martin

Kevin Meixner

Francesca Mendieta

Aidan Miller

Joseph Mollica

Allison Mont

Alexia Neves

Charles Newstreet

San Nguyen

Carly Niro

Brandon Nunez

Cashel O'Connor

Jordan O'Connor

Paul Ordoyne

Daniella Paz

Jorge Perdomo

Rainer Radtke

Madison Reilly

Veronica Reinoso

Ronald Retaleato

Evan Ricozzi

Nash Ritter

Nicholas Rivara

Grace Rodriguez

Sophia Rouse

John Salvato

Juan Seisdedos

Charles Shannon

Andrew Sheridan

Liam Simpson

Tate Speegle

Sofia Spilabotte

Grace Thomas

Alexa Tulowitzki

Phuong Ha Du Van

Phuong Ha Vy Van

Christopher Vantu

John Visconti

Joshua Volel

Richard Vurchio

Stephen Warden

Jackson Webb

Sebastian Whitaker-Castro

Anton Wingeier

Oleksandr Alex Zholobetskyy 

