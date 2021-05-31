St. John Paul II Academy School in Boca Raton class of 2021 includes 112 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above is the class's valedictorian and salutatorian.
Christian Abrami
Gage Adams
Gavin Adams
Matthew Ansah
Brandon Balshi
Jorge Belmonte Bierbaum
Alexander Biscotto
Victoria Blanzaco Barreiro-Meiro
Bryan Blasioli
Kyle Boggiano
Riley Brannon
Vincent Carignan
Marissa Caronna
Vincent Caronna
John Colella
Talia Cosentino
Luke Crosman
Jordann Culligan
Giovanna De Paula
Joseph Dean
Luke DeFalco
Jennifer DeFreitas
Marco Dell'Accio
Nathan Demarest
Katlyn DeMino
Elizaveta Diachkova
Travis Dick
Trevor Dick
Brianna Donatucci
Dodley Dorval
Sebastien Douyon
Lance Dupuis
Lionel Elliott
Shant Faradyan
Hannah Fiore
Baakari Flowers
Alonso Fonseca
Zenya Gallagher
Samantha Gallo
Coreen Germinal
Christian Goldman
Jovanna Gonzalez
Felipe Grande
Luis Guasch
Brianna Heaney
Zachary Hoffmann
Briana Johnson
Elena Johnson
Joseph Kayal
Ryan Kilpatrick
Sophia Kirk
Valdimir Labady
Francesca Lamberti
William Lamphear
Daniel Laverde
Christofer Lesser
Gianna Liguori
Lucas Longhi Goncalves
Amber Lopez
Peyton Lucas
Brendan Ludwig
Lam Luu
Abbagayle Madanat
Elizabeth Maguire
Itzabel Maldonado
Aris Manos
David Mansoir
Kyle Martin
Kevin Meixner
Francesca Mendieta
Aidan Miller
Joseph Mollica
Allison Mont
Alexia Neves
Charles Newstreet
San Nguyen
Carly Niro
Brandon Nunez
Cashel O'Connor
Jordan O'Connor
Paul Ordoyne
Daniella Paz
Jorge Perdomo
Rainer Radtke
Madison Reilly
Veronica Reinoso
Ronald Retaleato
Evan Ricozzi
Nash Ritter
Nicholas Rivara
Grace Rodriguez
Sophia Rouse
John Salvato
Juan Seisdedos
Charles Shannon
Andrew Sheridan
Liam Simpson
Tate Speegle
Sofia Spilabotte
Grace Thomas
Alexa Tulowitzki
Phuong Ha Du Van
Phuong Ha Vy Van
Christopher Vantu
John Visconti
Joshua Volel
Richard Vurchio
Stephen Warden
Jackson Webb
Sebastian Whitaker-Castro
Anton WingeierOleksandr Alex Zholobetskyy
