Palm Beach Gardens | Since the age of 7, Edward Persin knew he wanted to become a pastoral musician. While attending church with his family, he found himself fascinated by the church organist as they would play for Mass.
“It seemed rather amazing to me that one person was able to produce such a sound from one instrument,” Persin said. “Liturgical organ and piano music have the ability to create an atmosphere of prayer, whether it be joyful, comforting, or just bringing one closer to Christ’s presence through sung prayer.”
After 18 years serving the Archdiocese of Miami at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Coral Springs, Persin is delighted to be back in his home diocese — the Diocese of Palm Beach — as the new director of Music at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
Persin started his career in Catholic liturgical music at the age of 10 in Pittsburgh serving as an organist and pianist at his local parish there. He and his family relocated to southeast Florida in 1989. Persin became the organist and pianist at St. Thomas More Church in Boynton Beach at 15. From there, he served as director of music, organist and pianist at Mary Immaculate Church in West Palm Beach, St. Luke Church in Lake Worth, St. Jude Church in Tequesta and St. Joseph Church in Stuart before moving to the Archdiocese of Miami. Persin is also a piano instructor for students 4 years old and older.
This past year marks 37 years that Persin has worked in Catholic liturgical music and he is proud to have “enabled Catholics to reach a deeper sense of prayer, worship, and musical excellence.”
Taking on the role of music director at a new parish is no easy task, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when church choirs have been limited to an organist and a cantor.
“Choirs and instrument ensembles have been put on hold until it is safe to resume,” Persin said. “Our plans for the cathedral parish music ministry are to utilize our team of professional vocalists, some of which include Darlene Calooy, Nathan Davis, Rebecca Hadley, Julie Thompson, and Alicia and William Stafford, to lead the singing at liturgies and at diocesan functions.”
He continued, “I am sure our choir members yearn for the day when they can once again meet to rehearse and pray through song, and ultimately give God the glory through their voices. The cathedral parish is a singing parish, and I hear them singing with gusto each weekend at liturgy from the pews.”
With the arrival of the Christmas season, Persin has had to scale down much of the cathedral’s holiday choirs and musical extravagance for Christmas Mass.
“Our plans for the Christmas Eve Mass at the cathedral included a 9 p.m. Concert of Carols and Scripture that featured four singers and a small instrumental ensemble,” he said.
As for plans for the future of the cathedral’s music ministry, Persin hopes “to return to a sense of normalcy that will include adult and children’s choruses, as well as an instrument ensemble at the cathedral in the near future.”
To learn more about the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola and the parish’s robust ministries, visit cathedralpb.org, call 561-622-2565, or follow the parish on Facebook @CathedralPB.