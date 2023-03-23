RIVIERA BEACH | Even though a March 19 Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Riviera Beach was a special celebration for the parish’s 75th anniversary, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito reminded the faithful that its history can be traced back much further, to 2,000 years ago and the mission of Jesus Christ.   

“St. Francis of Assisi is in communion with the life of the church, and Jesus has given us this church,” he said. “And the center of the life of the church is what we are celebrating now — the Eucharist, the Mass.”

St. Francis Assisi

The St. Francis of Assisi choir, accompanied by a brass quartet, sings during the anniversary liturgy in Riviera Beach.

