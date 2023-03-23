St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Riviera Beach

St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Riviera Beach 

St. Francis of Assisi Parish was established in 1948 as one of the early churches formed under the Diocese of St. Augustine prior to 1950. In 1958, the Vatican established the new Diocese of Miami, which included all churches in Palm Beach County. 

Subsequently, in 1984, the Vatican established the Diocese of Palm Beach, which includes the parish of St. Francis of Assisi. The parish included many people who were former members of Blessed Martin de Porres Chapel, a mission of St. Ann Parish in West Palm Beach. Those people brought with them a rich diversity and the recognition and influence of Black Catholics in the church community. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.