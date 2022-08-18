PLB first day

Rita Kissel, principal of St. Clare School in North Palm Beach, helps students as they are dropped off Aug. 9, 2022, the first day of school.

NORTH PALM BEACH  |  Smiles were mixed with tears.

The first day of school is a hectic, emotion-packed time for students, parents and educators. The combination of anxieties, relief and fatigue can make for a rough few days.

PLB Welcome back CN

Cardinal Newman High School students gather for a welcome back photo on the West Palm Beach campus at 512 Spencer Drive. The new principal of the school is Wesley Logsdon. To learn more about what's happening there, visit https://cardinalnewman.com/.

