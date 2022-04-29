The relics of St. Bernadette Soubirous concluded their visit to St. Bernadette Parish in Port St. Lucie April 22. The relics moved to the Diocese of St. Petersburg April 23-25, then Port Wentworth, Georgia, April 26-28, before going to the EWTN Chapel in Irondale, Alabama, April 30, and St. Paul Cathedral in Birmingham May 1. To learn more about the relics tour, visit stbernadetteusa.org.
St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes, France, was a 14-year-old girl when she received 18 apparitions from Our Lady in 1858. Mary first appeared to her Feb. 11, 1858, in a cave on the banks of the Gave River near Lourdes. The visions continued for several weeks. Two weeks after the first appearance, a spring emerged from the cave, and the waters have been credited with healing many sick people.
Bernadette was proclaimed a saint by Pope Pius XI Dec. 8, 1933. Her feast day is April 16. Millions of people from around the world have visited Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine in France hoping to receive a miraculous cure. Lourdes remains one of the most frequented Christian shrines in the world.
