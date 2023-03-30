Women of Faith, Women of Action

Council of Catholic Women members hold up their rosaries after praying in unison the joyful mysteries at the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s 12th annual Women of Faith, Women of Action Conference.
Janet Morana, guest speaker at the Women of Faith, Women of Action conference March 25, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  The Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women offered opportunities for Eucharistic adoration, Mass, inspiration, prayer, quiet reflection and joyful friendship at the 12th annual Women of Faith, Women of Action conference March 25, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, in his homily during Mass at the conference, said, “I am very pleased and happy to be with all of you today for this Women of Faith, Women of Action Conference day of reflection, and I am very grateful to the leadership of our Diocesan Council of Catholic Women for putting this all together and for every year doing all the things that you do.”

