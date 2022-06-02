PALM BEACH GARDENS | The last meeting of the season for the Central Deanery of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women featured a presentation on “What does it mean to be a Catholic woman in today’s world.”
The St. Jude Council of Catholic Women hosted the May 28, 2022, meeting at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. Father Mark Mlay, parochial vicar of St. Clare Parish in North Palm Beach, celebrated Mass for the council women. At the end of the liturgy, he expressed appreciation for the women, saying, “thank you for what you do in wearing the shoes of Jesus and walking behind him.”
Dorothy Harper, emcee and Central Deanery president, spoke to the Florida Catholic on the identity of Catholic women in today’s world.
“Often, we tend to identify ourselves not by who we are, but instead by what we do, or what we desire,” Harper said. “These ways never satisfy because they are based on things that are passing. We must find our identity in a deeper, more secure place as daughters of the most high God.”
Tammy Farr, Florida Council of Catholic Women president/province director, said, “We need to continue to grow together in faith and love. It is important for younger women and all women to realize how fulfilling the role is to be in the CCW and to see all the important things that we do in the lives of so many.”
Jaimee Perez, a clinical psychologist, served as the keynote and explained being a Catholic woman “is not rooted on what we do in the name of our Catholic faith, but in who we are in our identities as daughters of God. Our Father delights in us not for what we do for him, but because of who we are to him. We are his daughters.”
Perez talked about a social media depiction of “a young girl with a crooked crown on her head” saying, “Be the kind of woman who straightens the crown of other women as opposed to being a woman who talks about the fact that her crown is crooked.”
“The next time you bless yourselves, declare to yourself, I am a chosen one of God. I am a friend of God. I am appointed by God to bear great fruit for him,” Perez said.
Patty Litz, Central Deanery spirituality chair, reflected on Perez’s presentation. “It has totally touched my heart, and I am so inspired to witness as a Catholic woman.”
Doreen Recco, diocesan council president, said, “We have to straighten each other’s crowns. We need to lift one another up.”
Laurie Ulseth, Florida Council of Catholic Women vice president, added, “We bond together as a sisterhood. We depend on one another.”
For information on becoming a Council of Catholic Women member, email Dorothy Harper at theharparteam@aol.com or the diocesan council at PBDCCW@gmail.com to find the nearest council or how to start a council. Visit https://pbdccw.org/.
