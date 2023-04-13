Father Jaime Dorado, administrator of San Juan Diego Pastoral Center in Fort Pierce, who works with Hispanic young adults, carries the Blessed Sacrament in a procession on the beach at Carlin Park April 9, 2023.
Catholics gather April 9, 2023, for Easter sunrise Mass on Pepper Park Beach in Fort Pierce.
Father Richard George, pastor of St. Anastasia Parish, presides at the Fort Pierce Easter sunrise Mass April 9, 2023.
Catholics gather April 9, 2023, for sunrise Mass on Pepper Park Beach in Fort Pierce.
Hispanic Catholics pray during sunrise Mass on the beach at Carlin Park in Jupiter April 9, 2023.
The faithful line up at one of the Communion stations during the Spanish Mass April 9, 2023, at Carlin Park in Jupiter.
Hispanic young adults react to spirited music at the conclusion of the Easter sunrise Mass in Jupiter.
As waves roll toward the shore, Father Jaime Dorado, and Father Duván Bermudez, director of Hispanic ministry for the Diocese of Palm Beach, celebrate Mass in Spanish April 9, 2023, in Jupiter.
An Easter display in Spanish is shown in the pre-dawn darkness at Carlin Park in Jupiter.
Easter Sunday 2023 was an occasion for many to celebrate sunrise Mass in the great outdoors, and what outdoors is greater in south Florida than the beach. With clear skies expected and low temperatures in the mid to high 60s, thousands of faith-filled Catholics brought the church to beaches in Jupiter and Fort Pierce.
The diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry held its annual Spanish liturgy at Carlin Park in Jupiter, which started with a Eucharistic procession shortly after 5 a.m., with Father Jaime Dorado and Father Duván Bermudez presiding.
In Fort Pierce at Pepper Park Beach, Father Richard George, pastor of St. Anastasia Parish, newly returned from a sabbatical, celebrated Mass for the parish in the sand and sunshine.
