PALM BEACH GARDENS | Jan. 21-23, 2022, was a busy weekend for Catholics in the Diocese of Palm Beach as they commemorated the 49th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court rulings that allowed abortion on demand.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito and the Respect Life office of Catholic Charities kicked off the local events by praying the rosary Jan. 21, outside the former Palm Beach County courthouse on Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, diocesan respect life director, began by thanking everyone for coming to the prayer service.
“We are here once again, hopefully for the last time, to pray to end abortion,” she said. “We choose this location always because it is at a courthouse that the Supreme Court legalized abortion.”
Joined by students from Cardinal Newman High School and faithful from throughout the area, the bishop had a few remarks before beginning the rosary. Bishop Barbarito thanked Herbst-Hoosac for the Respect Life office’s work and welcomed the students, whom he called “witnesses to life.”
“The power of prayer can never be underestimated. And the prayers of faithful people like yourselves, on so many different occasions, have made great strides in regard to the situation of abortion within our nation, and we continue those prayers, especially this year as our Supreme Court deliberates that this will come to an end. … So, thank you very, very much for your presence, for your prayers, for your support. We are committed to the sanctity of life and, unreservedly in every way, oppose abortion and everything that flows from abortion, which is disrespect for the gift of life at every stage, from the moment of conception until natural death.”
After leading the initial rosary prayers, the bishop said: “As we pray our rosary today, we pray for an increase of faith, of perseverance and trust in God’s victorious plan. We pray for an increase in hope in our endeavors to promote the culture of life. And we pray for an increase of love so that we may seek not to hate, but to sow love and bring about the conversion of hearts.”
The nearly 50 people assembled under cloudy skies prayed all 20 decades of the rosary, meditating on the four sets of mysteries: joyful, luminous, sorrowful and glorious.
The next morning, Jan. 22, pro-life advocates at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta formed a Life Chain outside the church along U.S.1 following the 8:30 a.m. Mass.
During his homily at the liturgy, Father Frank D’Amato, parochial vicar, referenced the Gospel passage in which Jesus said, “It is not the will of your heavenly Father that one of these little ones should be lost. Amen, I say to you. Unless you turn and become like children you will not enter the kingdom of heaven.”
“Over 60 million human beings didn’t get the chance to be born. Maybe one of them could have cured cancer. How do we know? We come here today not to curse the darkness but to pray for light,” he said.
Father D’Amato recalled the words of St. John Paul II, in which the pope said any country that murders its own children has no future.
“We’re Catholics and we’re pro-life, publicly, privately and in the voting booth. That’s what God expects of us,” he added.
A group from St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie and the surrounding Treasure Coast communities gathered in the afternoon for a March for Life rally.
The largest local pro-life event was Jan. 22, at the Miracle House, 3115 45th St. in West Palm Beach. The headquarters of the Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center hosted more than 400 people for Mass. The liturgy in the small Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel of the Holy Innocents inside the building was livestreamed to three large screens outside, where outdoor seating was available.
Redemptorist Father Gary George, pastor of Mary, Mother of the Light Maronite Catholic Church in Tequesta, was the main celebrant, with 10 other priests concelebrating.
He said, “Lord Jesus, hear our prayer today, that this may be a day of reckoning, of love and peace. Please bring an end to abortion. Bring life into our hearts and into our country. Bless all those who strive to serve you. And watch over us in love.”
The concelebrating priests were Fathers Alfredo Hernandez, Kevin Nelson, Daniel Daza-Jaller, Mark Mlay, Richard Champigny, Dan Devore, Alain Waterman, Yves Geffrard, Tom Barrett and Joe Papes, administrator of the chapel. They were assisted by Deacons Elias Azzi and Miguel Munoz.
After the Mass, Father George carried a monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament a short distance to the Presidential Women’s Center abortion facility. He was accompanied by a small army of helpers including clergy, canopy bearers, men carrying a Marian statue and an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a musician, altar servers and a Knights of Columbus color corps.
Hundreds of pro-life supporters walked in the procession, some carrying signs, many singing or praying. Orderly and peaceful, they stood across the street from the entrance to the abortion center and prayed for an end to the killing of unborn life.
During the procession, Father George carried the Eucharist past the entrance while abortion workers and West Palm Beach police officers watched.
Returning to Miracle House, he told the crowd, “Take a moment to look around. This is the power of our church, the power of our diocese, the power of Christianity.
“What a wonderful grace that you have come out on this day, not just to show respect and fight for the right to life, but you encourage each other to make the decision for life. What a wonderful grace for me as a priest to be with you and the other priests,” he said.
The event seemed to make a deep impression on those who participated, including Brad Batstone, a 20-something parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
“The whole experience was really moving. It’s just a really powerful morning,” he said. “I think a lot of people would benefit from seeing this. One of the things that moved in me during the Mass, the line came to me, ‘Since when in the course of human history was death ever a solution to anything?’ That really hit me.”
He recalled Father George’s homily, in which he spoke about visiting an orphanage. The priest, who had brought many supplies, including candy, for the orphans, was asked by a boy, “Are you God?” The priest’s response was, “No, I’m just a servant of God.”
Batstone said, “That’s exactly why I’m here today, because I’m a servant of God. I’m not God, but this is a way to serve. This is a way to help.
“It’s better to handle the problems of life than to have those problems of death. The pain, the sorrow, the anger, the regret, the remorse of having ended a life,” he added.
Continuing the pro-life momentum into Sunday, Jan. 23, St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach participated in a Life Chain next to the church along State Road 60 that involved many Protestant churches. Marie Ferretti, organizer of the event, said this was the 16th year of raising awareness in the community about the evil of abortion. “Everybody realizes we’re drowning in the blood of over 60 million babies, and the bleeding hearts of their mothers and fathers,” she said.
Deacon Dave Hankle, who serves as parish manager at St. Helen, said the Life Chain aims to show the community that life is precious, especially the unborn, but also those who are struggling to survive. He said participants are hoping to help people realize what abortion does to babies and society as a whole.
“We’re all hoping that the Supreme Court decision will be in our favor, but we know that ultimately you’ve got to change hearts.”
Herbst-Hoosac attended nearly all of the weekend pro-life events, and said, “We are blessed with so many active pro-lifers in our diocese. They make an amazing difference. Especially when it comes to the unborn, the most vulnerable.”
For more information on the pro-life movement in the Diocese of Palm Beach, contact Deanna Herbst-Hoosac at dherbst@ccdpb.org or 561-360-3330.
