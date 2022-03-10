WEST PALM BEACH | A show on one of the artistic jewels of Vatican City, “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” is coming to the Armory Art Center, 811 Park Place, from March 11 through April 24.
The art show, which has been shown in other areas of the United States along with England, Poland, Mexico, China and Australia, features large photographic reproductions of scenes from the Sistine Chapel. It gives viewers the chance to view Michelangelo’s masterpiece much closer than they could see them in person at the Vatican.
Tom Pearson, CEO of the Armory Art Center, which provides a full range of art education programs, is thrilled to host the exhibit and offer patrons an opportunity to see the larger-than-life artwork. He saw the show when it was in Texas.
“Having been to the Sistine Chapel, knowing how high the ceiling is and how hard it is to actually see the panels, I was intrigued,” Pearson said.
Walking in and viewing the first panel, the famous “creation of Adam,” with God touching the hand of Adam, Pearson was sure that he wanted the exhibit at the Armory.
“It’s so incredible because they took high-resolution photographs and imposed them on canvas,” he said. “It’s like looking at the real thing. You see brushstrokes. You see all of the things that you can’t see 60 feet in the air.”
Looking at the images is like walking through the Old Testament, Pearson said. Text in English and Spanish is provided that explains each panel. You can also rent an audio device to take you through the exhibit. He added that there will be seating throughout the display so visitors can sit and study the works.
“We hope that it will be a really good aesthetic experience, and for some people it might be a religious experience,” Pearson said. He added that it will take about an hour to view the exhibit.
While there, visitors will be able to enjoy a coffee bar with an Italian accent, offering cappuccinos, cannoli and other delicacies.
Timed tickets can be purchased at https://armoryart.org/ by clicking on the link for tickets, including discount tickets for seniors, students and military personnel, a family bundle and VIP tickets. To learn more about events within the diocese, visit www.DiocesePB.org or www.Facebook.com/DiocesePB.
