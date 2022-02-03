BOCA RATON | A “Sip ‘n Paint” fundraiser Jan. 21 at Ascension Parish featured creative painting, community and refreshments, courtesy of the Southern Deanery of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.
“We wanted to have a fundraiser that would be engaging, fun and meaningful,” said Anna Hernandez-Diaz, Southern Deanery president.
Board member Bonnie Nusrala suggested the night of painting and offered to chair the event. St. Matthew Parish in Lantana loaned easels for the evening, and St. Matthew parishioner Diane Ramos donated art supplies.
Gloria Klein, local artist and Ascension parishioner, agreed to donate her time and talent to instruct those in attendance, while Father Carl Hellwig, pastor of Ascension, offered the use of the parish hall. Many other council members helped make the fundraiser a success.
Attendees were asked to donate gently used shoes, handbags, costume jewelry and other items for Shoes for Success, an ongoing campaign by Dress for Success of the Palm Beaches, a social service organization that seeks to provide long-lasting solutions to women trying to break the cycle of poverty. All three deaneries of the diocesan council have joined the campaign.
Proceeds from the evening will be used to promote unity, action, cooperation and coordination among council affiliations in the Southern Deanery on spiritual, social, economic and educational issues.
For information on the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, visit https://pbdccw.org or email pbdccw@gmail.com.
