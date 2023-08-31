Silver rose

Some students attended the Silver Rose ceremony at St. Helen Church in Vero Beach to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe and prompt awareness to the sanctity of life.
Silver rose

A family kneels in prayer before the Silver Rose at St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach.

VERO BEACH  |  A Knights of Columbus Silver Rose on a nine-month pilgrimage from Canada to Mexico, honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe and the sanctity of life, was the focal point of a special prayer service Aug. 23, 2023, at St. Helen Church in Vero Beach.

Knights of Columbus councils from Holy Cross, St. Helen and St. John of the Cross, all in Vero Beach, and St. Sebastian in Sebastian sponsored the event, with St. Helen’s Hispanic ministry hosting a reception in the parish hall.

Silver rose

Richard Gallant holds the Knights of Columbus Silver Rose that made a stop at St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach Aug. 23, 2023.

