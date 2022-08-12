VERO BEACH  |  It was a joyful and prayer-filled evening Aug. 5, 2022, at the Knights of Columbus 2022 Silver Rose ceremony at St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach. The event was hosted by the St. Helen Spanish ministry and Knights of Columbus Mother of Perpetual Help Council 5629. 

PLB Silver Rose Knights 2

A close-up photo of the Silver Rose making its way through Florida on the way to Mexico.

“The Silver Rose is a symbol of the Knights of Columbus’s dedication to the ‘sanctity of life,’ honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe,” said Michael Glatz, faith director for the St. Helen council. . 

PLB Silver Rose 1

Flanking a portrait or Our Lady of Guadalupe are Susana Graciano and Gloria Rivera, co-coordinators of St. Helen Spanish ministry as they stand with members of the Knights of Columbus Council 5629 following the Silver Rose ceremony Aug. 5, 2022, at St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach. Knights from Council 13153 also participated.

