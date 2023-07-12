BOCA RATON  |  As local Catholics and faithful worldwide prepare to mark the July 27 second anniversary of the feast day of St. Titus Brandsma, a Carmelite priest and martyr credited with appealing to God for a miraculous cure in the Diocese of Palm Beach, people are taking notice of the extraordinary courage he demonstrated in opposing Nazi oppression in his homeland of the Netherlands. 

One aspect of his life that is receiving attention, especially from those involved in journalism, is his steadfast commitment to the truth.

driscoll rome

Father Michael Driscoll of the Diocese of Palm Beach poses with a banner of St. Titus Brandsma in Rome. (COURTESY OF ST. JUDE CATHOLIC CHURCH)
St. Titus Brandsma

St. Titus Brandsma, pictured in this photo, was canonized May 15, 2022, by Pope Francis.

