LAKE WORTH | The joy of the priesthood was celebrated in a particular way at the annual seminarian Mass and luncheon held at St. Matthew Church in Lake Worth.
“As the director of vocations and seminarians, my greatest joy is when a young man approaches me to say they want to enter seminary and become a priest,” remarked Father Daniel Daza-Jaller at the annual seminarian Mass and luncheon, May 17. “An equally great joy is seeing that man ordained a priest and fulfilling his vocation.”
After Mass celebrated by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito and a shared meal made by Father Clem Hammerschmitt, pastor of St. Matthew Parish, seminarians imparted their faith stories and personal experiences to members of the Council of Catholic Women.
As part of its continued support of local seminarians, this luncheon is an opportunity for councilwomen to learn more about life in seminary and what it means to discern the priesthood. This sometimes includes learning about a man’s decision to leave the seminary.
“It’s bittersweet when a young man discerns that he is not meant to continue through seminary,” Father Daza-Jaller said. “This is not the end of his vocation journey, however. This is an opportunity for me to guide that man onto a new path that God his calling him to take, a step towards his ultimate vocation — whatever that may be.”
Maxwell Villwock, a seminarian at the luncheon, shared that he will be leaving the seminary. This, said Villwock, is not the end of his formation journey and he looks forward to what God has instore for him.
“These were the best years of my life,” he said. “I’m a better man for the seminary. I allowed God to form me into the man he has called me to be.”
Louis Padovano expressed gratitude for all councilwomen for their prayers and special cards sent to him and his fellow seminarians during quarantine at the seminary in the early pandemic months.
“Your cards carried me through the pandemic, and it made me realize how much I need family right now. I will be taking some time to travel up north to see my family and pray about what my path in life will be, where God is calling me to be,” he said.
Many councilwomen said these moments of humility from the seminarians and sharing about the challenges discernment brings reveal how the Lord forms the hearts of many through trying circumstances. To one table of councilwomen, Joseph Zarcone told his story of conversion and why he chose to discern the priesthood.
“I inherited a few small relics of St. Clare from my grandmother when she passed away. Although my grandmother was a devout Catholic, I didn’t grow up practicing and so I didn’t really know what relics were,” Zarcone said.
These precious relics bestowed on him by his grandmother were a gateway to Zarcone’s conversion. He explained that he researched the saint’s life and was inspired to learn more about the faith. He examined his own life and realized he was seeking more than what the world had to offer him.
“I came from a broken home with divorced parents. I was told to accept a lot of my life’s struggles as just what my lot was. I began a deeper search for truth and found God’s call in what my life should be—the priesthood. This was the beginning of finding God’s mercy, a new life.”
Seminarian Joshua Martin expressed how he has “grown in identity as a beloved son of God” and that he is “working to make his faith concrete and taking time to look at Christ here and now.”
Seminarian Marc Gustinelli remarked that seeing Catholics going out to serve while others have been shut down during the pandemic has strengthened his discernment path, acting as a “moving faith witness to the power of Christ in my life.”
Among these faith-witness stories were two causes for celebration: Deacon Armando Leon’s and Deacon Daniel Donohue’s ordination to the transitional diaconate, and Saúl Guerrero de la Cruz’s recent acceptance into the seminary. Deacon Leon was also happy to announce his receiving his American citizenship and Guerrera announced that he would be working with NET Ministries in Minnesota.
With so many young men walking different journeys in a variety of life stages, Father Daza-Jaller reflected, “Seminary is not an assembly line. The process of discernment is individualized, and it asks, ‘What does this person need at this moment?’ It’s not an easy approach to take in my role, but it’s worth it.”
To learn more about the Office of Vocations, visit diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/vocations. Follow the office on Facebook and Instagram @PBVocations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.