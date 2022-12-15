BOYNTON BEACH | The Serra Club of South Palm Beach County celebrated its annual Christmas party honoring men studying for the priesthood Dec. 7 at the Westchester Country Club banquet center.
As directed by Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, director of vocations and seminarians, seven of the eight seminarians for the Diocese of Palm Beach introduced themselves to those attending. They are: Tommy Ageeb, whose home parish is St. Anastasia in Fort Pierce; Dylan McKay, St. Ann in West Palm Beach; Joshua Martin, St. Joseph in Stuart; Jedidiah Preble, St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach; Jude Okeke, Emmanuel in Delray Beach; Deacon Marc Gustinelli, St. Vincent Ferrer; and Saul Guerrero, Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Fellsmere. Deacon Serge Dube of St. Peter in Jupiter was unable to attend.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito thanked the Serra Club members for their prayers, example and efforts to encourage and support seminarians.
“The vocation begins in the family. As men and women of family, don’t hesitate — as I know you don’t — to encourage your family members to consider priesthood or religious life,” he said. “That makes a great difference in the life of a young person, and you, as Serrans, in a particular way, have that ability in your own family.”
