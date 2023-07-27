History of the Palm Beach Diocese

Father Michael McNally speaks to diocesan seminarians July 19, 2023, about Catholic history in Florida and the Diocese of Palm Beach.

 WILLIAM CONE | FC

PORT ST. LUCIE  |  Aiming to expand the knowledge of diocesan seminarians in local church history, the Office of Vocations and Seminarians presented a Florida Catholicism workshop July 19 at St. Bernadette Parish in Port St. Lucie. 

Father Michael McNally talks about church history July 19, 2023.

Five men in the diocesan priestly formation program attended the presentation under the direction of Father Michael J. McNally, a former seminary professor, author, historian and pastor emeritus of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish in Fort Pierce, where he was pastor for 13 years. 

Visiting Catholic Charities

Diocesan seminarians attend a meeting with Catholic Charities staff in Riviera Beach July 20, 2023.
Seminarians for the Diocese of Palm Beach got to connect July 20, 2023, with the work accomplished by Catholic Charities at its Riviera Beach headquarters. Led by Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, diocesan director of vocations, the men continued their summer activities, learning how God works through his faithful, generous and loving people, and gaining valuable perspective for their ministry. Following Mass are, from left, Ellen Wayne, Catholic Charities CEO; seminarians Tommy Ageeb and Pedro Vadillo; Father Daza-Jaller; Father Peter Truong, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish; and seminarians Dylan McKay, Jude Okeke and Jedidiah Preble.

