Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach strives to “serve people in need and create hope through all stages of life” through a variety of social service programs.

RIVIERA BEACH  |  The leadership at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach is blessed to have a diverse and experienced team. From Ellen Wayne, the new chief executive officer, who has 12 years of experience as a Catholic Charities CEO in New York state, to a group of highly qualified officers and members of the board of directors, the agency is ready to move ahead on its mission to “serve people in need and create hope through all stages of life.”

Taking the lead in this effort, along with Wayne, is retired real estate lawyer William Shannon, who was appointed to the board in 2007 and served as board president from 2010 to 2012. After being reappointed to the board a few years later, Shannon was recently re-elected as board president to serve through June 2024.

