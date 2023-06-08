WEST PALM BEACH | For 20 years, St. Juliana Catholic School has recognized eighth-grade students who have demonstrated exemplary service to the school and community with the Faculty Sponsored Service Scholarship. The unique part about the recognition is that it isn’t based on high academic achievement — just a strong commitment to helping others.

The scholarship for students who plan to attend a Catholic high school was started by Susan Demes, who used to be a St. Juliana teacher and is currently the principal at St. Ann School in West Palm Beach. She realized that the only students who qualified for scholarships were those with top grades.

