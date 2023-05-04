Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the School of Christian Formation and the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, talks about Thursday night Eucharistic Holy Hours that are continuing this month, concluding May 25, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the School of Christian Formation and the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, talks about Thursday night Eucharistic Holy Hours that are continuing this month, concluding May 25, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
COURTESY
Music ministers lead everyone in joyful song during the School of Christian Formation retreat April 22, 2023.
COURTESY
Father Duván Bermúdez, left, and Deacon Bob Laquerre process to the altar for Mass during the School of Christian Formation retreat.
The Diocese of Palm Beach’s School of Christian Formation held its graduation retreat for 2022-23 April 22, in the Family Life Center at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. The Office of Hispanic Ministry announced that 44 students will be graduating from the school this year. They completed three years of training in one of the three programs, in Spanish, English or for migrant residents.
“Do not be afraid because Jesus is with us” was the invitation of Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the school and the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, during the Eucharistic celebration, assisted by Deacon Bob Laquerre from Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish in Royal Palm Beach. With the Mass, Father Bermúdez concluded the retreat for the new graduates.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.