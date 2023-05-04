The Diocese of Palm Beach’s School of Christian Formation held its graduation retreat for 2022-23 April 22, in the Family Life Center at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. The Office of Hispanic Ministry announced that 44 students will be graduating from the school this year. They completed three years of training in one of the three programs, in Spanish, English or for migrant residents.

“Do not be afraid because Jesus is with us” was the invitation of Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the school and the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, during the Eucharistic celebration, assisted by Deacon Bob Laquerre from Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish in Royal Palm Beach. With the Mass, Father Bermúdez concluded the retreat for the new graduates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.