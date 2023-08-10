School of Christian Formation

Instructors and diocesan staff involved with the School of Christian Formation gather after the teacher appreciation dinner Aug. 2, 2023, in the Family Life Center at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the School of Christian Formation, gives thanks to the dedicated teachers who help adults gain a better understanding of the Catholic faith.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  The Diocese of Palm Beach’s Office of Hispanic Ministry, which employs teachers in the School of Christian Formation, gathered the instructors Aug. 2 for a dinner in appreciation of all they have done and will do in the 2023-24 school year. Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the school, thanked the teachers for their dedication to helping adults gain a better understanding of the Catholic faith.

Classes in the School of Christian Formation began the week of Aug. 7 in English and Spanish at sites throughout the diocese. The English language locations are, in the Northern Deanery, St. Helen in Vero Beach and Holy Family in Port St. Lucie; in the Cathedral Deanery, at St. Patrick in Palm Beach Gardens; the Central Deanery, at Holy Name of Jesus and St. Ann in West Palm Beach and Our Lady Queen of the Apostles in Royal Palm Beach; and in the Southern Deanery, at Emmanuel and St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach and St. Joan of Arc and St. Jude in Boca Raton. A Level II course in Christology is set to start Sept. 30 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.

