PALM BEACH GARDENS | This year’s 84 graduates of the School of Christian Formation for the Diocese of Palm Beach had a dual celebration May 11, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. At their graduation Mass with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito they marked an end and a beginning.
Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the adult education school, told the graduates their completion of the program is also the start of their mission to spread the Gospel of the ends of the earth. Through the courses they took, they have been given the tools to bring the light of Christ to people walking in darkness.
“Let us remember, my beloved brothers and sisters, today our Lord calls us to continue as his true disciples, and also he’s sending us to grow his church in our families and communities,” he said during his homily. “Through you, our Lord Jesus continues to grow his kingdom in our hearts, in our families and in our communities, and especially in our Diocese of Palm Beach.”
Bishop Barbarito applauded the efforts of those who completed the three years of courses in the Catholic faith. “You have accomplished a great deal through your studies and through your preparation, and we’re very, very proud,” he said.
At the conclusion of Mass, Father Bermúdez thanked everyone, clergy and laypeople, for their presence and participation in the school and the Mass. He expressed special gratitude to the teachers, who have endured many technical challenges during the pandemic.
The School of Christian Formation presents classes for Catholics who wish to learn more about the rich traditions of their faith.
Each course meets weekday evenings for a total of six classes (12 hours). Two courses are taught during the fall and two during the spring. Participants may attend individual courses for credit or follow the entire three-year program, which concludes with the granting of a certificate of completion from the bishop.
The school began in the 1990s as an outreach to local Hispanics, but now the diocese strongly recommends the courses for all the faithful, especially those serving in liturgical, educational and spiritual ministries.
The goals of the school are four-fold: to nourish and challenge Catholics with a deeper understanding of their faith; to enable participants to bring this experience to their families, friends, workplaces and ministries; to explore Catholicism as a diverse local church with members of different cultural backgrounds and with varying ministerial needs; and to view our faith, church and ministry in light of the Second Vatican Council.
The School of Christian Formation seeks to make its programming accessible to everyone. While the fee for each class is $10, plus the price of the textbook, those who are active in parish ministry may wish to seek financial support from their parish. But no one unable to pay will be turned away.
The program follows the “Catechism of the Catholic Church” in three divisions – Our Faith, Celebrating Our Faith and Living Our Faith.
Year 1: Introduction to the Bible; Old Testament; New Testament; Jesus Christ, History and Theology (Christology).
Year 2: Vatican II; Theology of the Catholic Church (Ecclesiology); Liturgy and Sacraments; Morality.
Year 3: History of the Church; Social Justice; Spirituality; Pastoral Ministry and Evangelization.
In addition to class attendance and participation, each class has an assigned textbook with readings chosen by the instructor. Catechist certification is available through the diocese.
Graduate Jose Thomas, who is more familiar with the Eastern-rite Catholic Church, said he “wanted to get a better idea about our roots.” The classes and instructors did a great job of guiding the students to a better understanding of the faith. He added that the three years went by very quickly.
Audrey Valentine said she liked that the classes taught at Our Lady of Queen of Apostles in Royal Palm Beach attracted a mixture of students from different cultures.
Another graduate, Ed Kosiec, said he drove 30 minutes from his home in Boynton Beach to attend the classes in Royal Palm Beach because he wanted to know more about the church.
“I didn’t know what to expect. I decided to take one class and see if I liked it. It made me want to learn more,” he said. And he added that the required reading was easy, even for someone who is working or has other responsibilities.
Many students said positive things about the class discussions led by teachers. They were interesting and presented the Church in an open, honest manner.
Belen Andrews, who grew up Catholic but felt she had gaps in her Catholic education, said, “Some nights we’d have discussions that got us laughing, and other ones were really intense.”
For more information about the School of Christian Formation, visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/school-of-christian-formation/ or call 561-775-9544.
