DELRAY BEACH  |  Students at St. Vincent Ferrer School honored Mary on the feast of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8, 2022, with a live presentation of a “living rosary.” For each Hail Mary, children placed a lit candle to form the shape of a rosary, and The Rock youth group in grades 6-8 acted out each mystery of the rosary.

In his homily, Father Dennis Gonzales, the parish’s pastor, asked the schoolchildren, “What is the name of the solemnity that we celebrate today?” A student answered, “The Immaculate Conception.” Father Gonzales then asked, “What does the Immaculate Conception mean?” Another student answered, “Without sin.”

