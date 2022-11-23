lumen

PALM BEACH GARDENS | Thanks to the generosity of those who give to the Lumen Christi Scholarship Appeal, many parents are able to provide a quality education for their child at one of the Catholic elementary and secondary schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach.

Through the annual appeal — Lumen Christi means “Light of Christ” — 100 percent of net proceeds reach deserving families in need. The charity campaign was formerly an in-person gala, but was transformed into an appeal when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented large gatherings. The theme of the 2022-23 appeal is “Guided by Christ’s Light.”

