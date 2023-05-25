PALM BEACH GARDENS | The system is working, said Lisa Linnell and Kathy Casey of the diocesan Office of Safe Environments. Abuse cases have been all but eliminated in the Catholic Church through adherence to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People” and “Essential Norms,” set up 21 years ago.
Linnell, administrator of education and training, said the only current issues involve understanding and following boundary policies, and even those are being reported. Casey, administrator of background screening, said people know to report problems when they see them.
In the past year, the diocese facilitated another in-person visit to parishes and schools by the USCCB auditors to make sure policies and procedures are being followed. “We have to have all the paperwork from parishes and schools, everything submitted by August, and then they start visiting,” Casey said.
After the auditors’ visit, which was in October, their report usually finds some issues that need to be addressed, Linnell and Casey said. There were no issues found during this audit.
Casey said, “We do have really good compliance administrators in our parishes and schools. That is why we have such successful audits.”
“It’s a huge job to keep track of every single volunteer and employee,” Linnell said. “I give credit to our people out in the field because they’re the ones who do the work.”
Both women attended the 2023 national Child and Youth Protection Catholic Leadership Conference in April, where they could communicate with their counterparts. “It’s interesting because every diocese does it differently, but we all deal with the same issues, all the same problems,” Casey said.
Besides being a relatively small and young diocese, the Diocese of Palm Beach is blessed that, “in 2002, when the ‘Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People’ came out and this diocese set everything up, they set it up right,” she said. “They wrote a program, built a database and implemented safety training. We made it centralized from the beginning.”
The Safe Environments Office hosted four live training sessions in March for compliance administrators in the diocese. For several years, the meetings had been held online because of the pandemic.
“We review policies and answer their questions. It’s good to get to see everyone,” Casey said.
As per Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, diocesan policy is for all employees to be trained in abuse prevention, not just the individuals who have regular contact with children. Since 2002, all employees have gone through background screening and fingerprinting.
In Florida, any person who knows or has reasonable cause to suspect that a child is abused, neglected or abandoned by a parent, legal custodian, caregiver or other person responsible for the child’s welfare is required to report it. The motto, “If you see something, say something,” is the same for abuse against children and vulnerable adults.
Those who work with vulnerable adults — classified as someone older than 18 whose ability to perform normal activities of daily living is impaired due to a mental, emotional, long-term physical or developmental disability, or the infirmities of aging — are advised on what to look out for, what to do and what not to do. Any Catholic Church employee or volunteer ministering in homes, hospitals and nursing facilities participate in a separate, similar training program.
An important aspect of preventing abuse is teaching students in Catholic schools and parish religious education programs how to stay safe. The Virtus Empowering God’s Children program is taught to minors, supplemented by the NetSmartz and KidSmartz online education programs from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is based in Palm Beach Gardens.
“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has incredible resources to help with issues involving cellphone use, internet gaming, material for parents, every age group,” Linnell said. Parents are encouraged to visit the center’s website (www.missingkids.org) to get informed about the latest threats against minors. The newest resource that the center is offering is a service called “Take It Down,” which helps remove inappropriate photos that have been shared without consent.
The partnership between the national center and the diocese is one example of how abuse prevention has improved. Gone are the days when a group of Catholic parents would casually decide to organize a sports competition without any institutional oversight or thought about child safety.
“Seeing all our people really think that through is cool,” Linnell said. “They think, ‘OK, we got to make sure we’re following all the guidelines and keep people safe.’”
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.