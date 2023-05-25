Safe Environments

Wearing blue, members of the Diocese of Palm Beach's Pastoral Center staff pose for a photo in April 2023 supporting efforts to end abuse of minors and vulnerable adults.

PALM BEACH GARDENS | The system is working, said Lisa Linnell and Kathy Casey of the diocesan Office of Safe Environments. Abuse cases have been all but eliminated in the Catholic Church through adherence to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People” and “Essential Norms,” set up 21 years ago.

Linnell, administrator of education and training, said the only current issues involve understanding and following boundary policies, and even those are being reported. Casey, administrator of background screening, said people know to report problems when they see them.

