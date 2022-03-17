PORT ST. LUCIE | Many parishes in the Diocese of Palm Beach have rosary makers fulfilling requests for the prayer tools locally and around the world. These dedicated groups make handmade rosaries available wherever there is a need.
An example of two parish rosary-making ministries are the Our Lady of Lourdes rosary makers of St. Bernadette in Port St. Lucie and St. Jude Council of Catholic Women in Tequesta. Both groups are making rosaries for Ukrainian refugees in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
“We just started making rosaries for the Ukrainian refugees in their colors, yellow and blue,” said Kathy Cischke, St. Jude coucil vice president.
St. Bernadette rosary maker Patty Nelson said, “We are about to send rosaries for the refugees from the Ukraine.”
The two groups distribute their work through parish ministries, providing rosaries at baptisms, for first Communions and confirmations, to the homebound, nursing homes, hospitals, and missions in Africa, India, South America and Asia.
“Here at St. Jude, we sent a box to Papua, New Guinea, of 1,500 rosaries. It is still stuck in Miami since October,” Cischke said. “We get our supplies from Our Lady’s Rosary Makers in Louisville, Kentucky. Now, we send rosaries to them, and they distribute the rosaries to the missions.”
Liz Schauer, St. Jude Council of Catholic Women president, is passionate about making rosaries for poor parishes, including Archbishop Borders School for its religious education classes and Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent Chapel, both in Baltimore.
“We sent the convent 1,500 rosaries, and they send them to the missions for us,” Schauer said.
After seeing an ad in the St. Jude bulletin for volunteers, Edward Essayan, a snowbird from Michigan, joined the group.
“I used to live in Port St. Lucie and made rosaries at St. Lucie Church. I am in Jupiter visiting my sister and decided I want to make rosaries again,” he said.
Giulia DePalma, a St. Jude rosary maker, loves praying the rosary. “The rosary is very important to me. I pray the rosary every morning. I think it is the answer to world peace.”
At St. Bernadette in the Msgr. Cosmo Saporito Chapel, rosaries are always available, thanks to the parish rosary makers. The ministry was formed in 2018, but shut down because of the pandemic.
“In June 2021, we started the rosary ministry again, making rosaries for the sick, the poor, and for missions both home and abroad,” Nelson said. “Our mission is to do small things with great love.”
The St. Bernadette rosary-making ministry also provides rosaries to their former parochial vicar, Father Antony Lopez, for his mission in Andhra Pradesh, India.
“One of our rosary makers just delivered hundreds of rosaries to Father Lopez for his mission in India,” Barbara Maglione said. “We also gave 500 rosaries to Sister Mary, here visiting for three months. When she goes back to Africa, she packs a suitcase filled with rosaries for the orphanage.”
The Port St. Lucie group also provides rosaries for the parish’s first Communion and confirmation classes at St. Bernadette, St. Anastasia and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parishes.
“We were inspired to send rosaries as a symbol of hope and comfort for hurricane victims,” Nelson added. “We sent rosaries to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in Schriever, Louisiana. We received a letter of thanks from the bishop of Houma for our rosaries.”
These dedicated rosary makers are an outstanding example of people who give their personal time to make the rosary accessible to more people. The rosary groups depend on donations for supplies and mailing costs to keep doing their work.
For information on the St. Jude group, contact Kathy at 248-765-0693 or Liz at 561-747-6217 or email lizschauer@bellsouth.net. Reach the St. Bernadette ministry at 772-336-9956 or email parish@stbernadetteslw.org. Learn about Our Lady’s Rosary Makers by visiting olrm.org, email info@olrm.org or call 502-968-1434.
