WEST PALM BEACH | Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito prayed for an end to abortion, as the U.S. Supreme Court could rule soon on the fate of Roe vs. Wade, during a Mass May 28, 2022, at Birthline/Lifeline’s Miracle House on 45th Street.
During his homily in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel of the Holy Innocents, the bishop spoke about the power of prayer and the efforts of pro-life advocates everywhere that he hopes will help reverse the 1973 court decisions that allowed abortion on request throughout the United States.
“God listens to our prayers. Even though at times it may seem he’s not answering us, God is always there,” he said.
Bishop Barbarito thanked those who have prayed for nearly 50 years and supported organizations such as the Birthline/Lifeline pregnancy care program of Catholic Charities that offer free services to women seeking alternatives to abortion. Those supporters are prayerful witnesses to the sanctity of human life, he said.
“We are not simply praying for an end to the tragic decision of Roe v. Wade within our country,” the bishop said. “We are not simply praying for an end to state legislation which may permit abortion. We are praying for the good of others, and we are supporting the good of others.
“We are committed to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which tells us that we must look after one another,” Bishop Barbarito added. Even when, hopefully, state-sanctioned abortion no longer exists in the U.S., he said, the Catholic Church and pro-life organizations will continue to help women facing an unplanned pregnancy “to realize the gift of life that is within her.”
“I want to thank each and every one of you and all those involved in the ministry and mission of the sanctity of life and that of Miracle House because you truly make a difference,” the bishop said.
At the end of the Mass, Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, director of Catholic Charities’ Respect Life ministry, talked about what will occur if the Supreme Court overturns its abortion rulings in June. Jurisdiction over abortion will revert to each state, she said. Florida’s law, which permits abortion up to 15 weeks of gestation with no exceptions for rape or incest, would go into effect, Herbst-Hoosac added.
“Pregnant moms are going to be needing more resources, more help,” she said. “Birthline/Lifeline and Women’s Pregnancy Solutions mobile units, along with all of the Catholic Charities programs, plan to assist these moms and dads with their needs.”
Herbst-Hoosac invited everyone to the chapel for first Friday Eucharistic adoration and praying of the Divine Mercy Chaplet from 3-4 p.m., and Mass every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by two hours of adoration. Also, a prayer vigil is held outside the nearby Presidential Women’s Center abortion facility on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Two events are scheduled in January 2023 to bolster vigilance in the pro-life cause. On Friday, Jan. 20, the rosary will be prayed outside the historic Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach. On Saturday, Jan. 21, Bishop Barbarito will celebrate Mass in the Miracle House chapel and lead a procession to the Presidential abortion center.
“We hope that you can join us for all these events. And we thank each and every one of you for your efforts and all that you do,” Herbst-Hoosac said.
Jim Kolar, who oversees the Chapel of the Holy Innocents at Miracle House, gave a brief history of the pro-life pregnancy center and its chapel. He thanked the bishop for his support of the Respect Life ministry and the work of Birthline/Lifeline, and the bishop thanked Kolar for being a standfast pro-life advocate in the diocese.
To learn more about Birthline/Lifeline and the Respect Life ministry of Catholic Charities, visit www.ccdpb.org and follow the agency on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.