PALM BEACH GARDENS | More than 100 local parishioners who are students in the School of Christian Formation of the Diocese of Palm Beach participated in a retreat April 23, 2022, in the parish hall of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
The adult students, young and old, attended retreat sessions in Spanish and English. The day concluded with a Spanish-English Mass where Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the School of Christian Formation, recounted how Jesus spent three years with his disciples, teaching and preparing them for ministry. Similarly, students in the diocesan program are readied for the Lord’s service for three years.
“I hope you grow more in your faith and also you grow in your love for our Lord Jesus,” he said, reminding them about the graduation ceremony set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the cathedral, 9993 N. Military Trail.
Jesus told his disciples to go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature. “After your graduation you will receive this invitation, the great commandment for you: Go, starting in your families, with your friends, with your parish, to continue to announce the Gospel of our Lord Jesus. Do not be afraid.”
The School of Christian Formation features a series of classes for adult Catholics who wish to learn more about the rich traditions of their faith.
Each course meets weekday evenings for a total of six classes (12 hours). Two courses are taught during the fall and two during the spring. Participants may attend individual courses for credit or follow the entire three-year program, which concludes with the granting of a certificate of completion awarded by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito at the annual graduation ceremony.
The diocese strongly recommends the courses for all the faithful, especially those serving in liturgical, educational and spiritual ministries.
The goals of the school are four-fold: to nourish and challenge Catholics with a deeper understanding of their faith; to enable participants to bring this experience to their families, friends, workplaces and ministries; to explore Catholicism as a diverse local church with members of different cultural backgrounds and with varying ministerial needs; and to view our faith, church and ministry in light of the Second Vatican Council.
The School of Christian Formation seeks to make its programming accessible to everyone. While the fee for each class is $10, plus the price of the textbook, those who are active in parish ministry may wish to seek financial support from their parish. But no one unable to pay will be turned away.
Classes are scheduled at various times (days, weeknights and weekends) and locations throughout the diocese, depending on demand. Instructors in the program will have bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees in theology, or extensive expertise in the course offered.
Students may audit or take individual courses for credit as desired, or follow the entire three-year cycle. The program follows the “Catechism of the Catholic Church” in three divisions – Our Faith, Celebrating Our Faith and Living Our Faith.
Year 1: Introduction to the Bible; Old Testament Introduction; New Testament Introduction; Jesus Christ, History and Theology (Christology).
Year 2: Vatican II; Theology of the Catholic Church (Ecclesiology); Liturgy and Sacraments; Morality.
Year 3: History of the Church; Social Justice; Spirituality; Pastoral Ministry and Evangelization.
In addition to class attendance and participation, each class has an assigned textbook with readings chosen by the instructor. Catechist certification through the Office of Catechesis and Leadership Development is available.
In general, participants who miss more than two classes will not be granted credit. However, special circumstances may be taken into consideration by the instructors. The instructor of each course will determine which students have earned credit for the course.
For more information about the School of Christian Formation, visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/school-of-christian-formation/ or call 561-775-9544.
