life chain

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito is joined by many pro-life friends for a Life Chain after celebrating Respect Life Sunday Mass Oct. 3 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. Life Chains offer a public, prayerful witness to the value of all human life, from conception to natural death.

Tags

