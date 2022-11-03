plb St. Helen church 2

Father Matt DeGance speaks during the St. Helen open house Oct. 29, 2022, about the Centennial Renovation project that has transformed the Vero Beach church over the past four years.

VERO BEACH  |  St. Helen Parish hosted an open house Oct. 29, 2022, to showcase the renovation that has transformed the interior of the 67-year-old church into what one parishioner called “spectacular.”

The interior of St. Helen Church began to change in 2018 under the direction of Father Kevin Nelson, then-pastor of the Vero Beach parish. He oversaw the first two phases of the Centennial Renovation project to update, upgrade and beautify the sanctuary — where the altar resides and clergy exercise their offices — the praesidium arch, which divides the sanctuary from the nave, and the side altars.

plb St. Helen church

The east transept of St. Helen Church features a depiction of the Emperor Constantine's vision of the Chi Rho, which is a symbol for Jesus Christ.

