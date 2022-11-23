tree

During the Remembrance Tree ceremony Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito blessed and prayed over the new scroll containing the names of deceased family members and friends of the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. Father Alfredo Hernandez, seminary rector, center, participated along with Doreen Recco, DCCW president, right, who buried the canister with the scroll inside.

BOYNTON BEACH | The Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women held its yearly Remembrance Tree ceremony on All Souls’ Day, Nov. 2, at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary to commemorate and honor their deceased family members and friends.

“The PBDCCW Remembrance Tree ceremony has been a resounding success since its inception in 2009. The event usually coincides with All Souls’ Day or the first Wednesday in November,” said Roxy LaChance, CCW Northern Deanery president.

