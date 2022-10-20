PLB Revival 2

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito speaks during the Oct. 9, 2022, evening prayer service for local religious at St. Patrick Parish in Palm Beach Gardens.
PLB Revival 1

Sister Clare Hunter shares her perspectives on the National Eucharistic Revival occurring now in the United States with consecrated religious during the evening prayer service at St. Patrick Parish.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Sister Clare Hunter, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist who works at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, spoke Oct. 9, 2022, about the National Eucharistic Revival that began in June 2022, called for by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Along with other women religious serving in the Diocese of Palm Beach, she prayed vespers (evening prayer) with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito at St. Patrick Parish in Palm Beach Gardens. Sister Jadwiga Drapala of the Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ, who is diocesan delegate for religious, organized the annual event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.