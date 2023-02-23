DELRAY BEACH  |  At St. Vincent Ferrer School in Delray Beach, two religious sisters share the same first name, Elizabeth: Sister Elizabeth Halaj and Sister Elizabeth Kulesa. They also share the vocation: to teach children the faith with a “joyful love for Jesus.” 

At the school and parish, Sister Halaj is known as Sister Elizabeth Happy because of her outgoing, joyful smile and persona, and Sister Kulesa as Sister Elizabeth Kind because of her quiet and kind demeanor. “We like to be called Sister Elizabeth K and Sister Elizabeth H,” Sister Elizabeth H said, as it is easy for the children to remember.  

