Palm Beach Gardens | As the cantor sang, “Shout to God with cries of gladness,” at the jubilarian celebration, May 15, 2021, there was a sense of awe and thanks to God for the consecrated religious and clergy in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Consecrated religious renewed their vows, including those celebrating milestone anniversaries from 25 to 65 years of faithful commitment, dedication and service to God. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola on the feast of the Ascension of the Lord.
“We are very blessed to have with us this evening our men and women in consecrated life who will — some of them — celebrate significant anniversaries to be commemorated, and all of them will renew their religious vows,” the bishop said.
Sister Vivian Gonzalez, episcopal delegate for religious of the Diocese of Palm Beach, said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a public Mass for 2020 jubilarians. “This year we are celebrating both 2020 and 2021 (jubilarians),” Sister Gonzalez said. “The sisters are very excited to meet again after over a year of lockdown and canceled events.”
This year, instead of a small gift to the jubilarians, it was decided by the sisters to make a donation to Catholic Relief Services in honor of each of the jubilarians present.
“Catholic Relief Services provides hand-washing stations for families, with latrines in schools and refugee centers and in central locations within a community,” Sister Gonzalez said. “They also provide basic hygiene education. The donation in honor of the jubilarians was sent to this specific program.”
The bishop’s homily began with a reflection of the Ascension of the Lord and the importance of the Holy Spirit.
“The Ascension is the prelude to our Lord’s returning to heaven after his appearances to his apostles and disciples in order to keep the promise of sending the Holy Spirit upon us, through which he continues to be with us.”
And speaking directly to the consecrated men and women, the bishop said, “We are privileged. We are blessed to be with you and to be in your presence.”
Bishop Barbarito’s homily also touched on the vocation lived out by the consecrated men and women.
“They are called by God in a special way to witness at the very center of what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ, to give one’s life totally to God in a way in which truly they renounce everything.”
Bishop Barbarito announced the names of the religious jubilarians who were present, beginning with the 2020 jubilarians asking them to stand when their names were announced. A total of 15 jubilarians in 2020 and 2021 were announced, and they received vigorous applause from the faithful.
Among those recognized at the Mass was Adrian Dominican Sister Joan Dawson, who recently retired from her role in the diocese as episcopal delegate for religious. Bishop Barbarito recognized Sister Dawson for her “so many years of dedicated service” as the superintendent of schools and as the episcopal delegate for religious.
“Celebrating one’s jubilee in religious life gives one a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the years passed, the people who enriched my life, the experiences over the years, and the untold blessings the years have brought,” said Sister Dawson, who is celebrating 60 years. “A vocation in religious life is a wondrous gift and one which has brought so much goodness to my years. And, along with this gift, has been the people whose lives have intersected with mine, whose lives have enriched my life, whose lives have given me so many opportunities to spread God’s love and his mercy. These have been the very fabric of my life.”
Sister Lorraine Ryan, a Medical Mission Sisters, also celebrated her 60th jubilee. In an email to the Florida Catholic, shreflected on her life as a religious sister.
“I am so full of joy today. The saree I am wearing was hand-embroidered by Sister Joy Kujur many years ago when, for over 15 years, I was in mission in India. What a joy that I have been a Medical Mission Sister for over 60 years now. I thought that my blessed time in India was a peak in my life, but now after over 30 years here in our diocese working with disadvantaged women at Women’s Circle in Boynton Beach, I have reached a summit of joy.”
Carmelite Father Michael Driscoll, who retired from St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton in 2010, is still very active in the parish and local community. He also celebrated his 60th jubilee.
“Sixty years seems like a long time, but it flew by quickly, said Father Driscoll. “Having health problems 17 years ago was a difficult time for me, but with the intercession of Blessed Titus Brandsma, I survived. Many people reassured me I had more work to do for the Lord, so I am doing it every day.”
To learn more about the Office of Religious Men and Women, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/religious-men-and-women/. Follow the Diocese of Palm Beach on Facebook @DiocesePB.
