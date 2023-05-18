Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito honored nine women religious celebrating 60-, 65- and 70-year jubilees of profession during a Mass and dinner May 13 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. The jubilarians include 60-year jubilarians and fellow Carmelites, Sister Ann Dailey and Sister M. Kevin Patricia Lynch; 65-year jubilarians Dominican Sister Barbara Becker, School Sister of Notre Dame Mary Dooley and Franciscan Sister Betty Frascino; and 70-year jubilarians Carmelite Sister Pauline Breconier, Carmelite Sister Elena Castaneda, Mercy Sister Barbara Hamm and School Sister of Notre Dame Mary Oliver Hudon. Two of the sisters weren’t able to attend the celebration.

