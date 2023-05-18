Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito is photographed with seven of the women religious celebrating milestones of service to the church. From left are Franciscan Sister Betty Frascino, School Sister of Notre Dame Mary Dooley, School Sister of Notre Dame Mary Oliver Hudon, Mercy Sister Barbara Hamm, Carmelite Sister Ann Dailey, Carmelite Sister Pauline Breconier and Carmelite Sister M. Kevin Patricia Lynch.
Sister Mary Dooley, seated in the front with fellow religious, acknowledges applause for her 65th anniversary as a School Sister of Notre Dame during the cathedral Mass.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito accepts the offertory gifts from Mercy Sister Barbara Hamm, left, and Franciscan Sister Betty Frascino during the May 13, 2023, Mass celebrating religious jubilarians.
During his homily, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito expresses his gratitude to the sisters celebrating special anniversaries of service.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito honored nine women religious celebrating 60-, 65- and 70-year jubilees of profession during a Mass and dinner May 13 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. The jubilarians include 60-year jubilarians and fellow Carmelites, Sister Ann Dailey and Sister M. Kevin Patricia Lynch; 65-year jubilarians Dominican Sister Barbara Becker, School Sister of Notre Dame Mary Dooley and Franciscan Sister Betty Frascino; and 70-year jubilarians Carmelite Sister Pauline Breconier, Carmelite Sister Elena Castaneda, Mercy Sister Barbara Hamm and School Sister of Notre Dame Mary Oliver Hudon. Two of the sisters weren’t able to attend the celebration.
