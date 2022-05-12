PALM BEACH GARDENS | A traveling exhibition of more than 160 saints’ relics is coming to the Diocese of Palm Beach in May. The local stops on the tour will be:
• The Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, with talk by Father Carlos Martins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, followed by veneration of the relics in the cathedral hall.
• St. Jude Church, 204 N. U.S. 1, Tequesta, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
• St. John of the Cross Church, 7550 26th St., Vero Beach, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Father Martins, of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in Texas, travels with the relics giving talks about salvation history and the role of relics in bringing spiritual and physical healing to the world.
Some of the saints whose relics will be available for veneration include St. Francis of Assisi, St. John Paul II, St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Teresa of Kolkata, St. Thomas More, St. Vincent de Paul and many others. There are even fragments of the true cross of Christ. Visitors will be able to touch their religious articles to the reliquaries as a sign of devotion.
Relics are objects that have a direct connection to saints or Jesus Christ. There are three categories of relics: first-class, including body fragments from a saint; second-class, something that the saint owned, such as a piece of clothing or book; and third-class, including items that the saint touched or that have been touched to a first-, second- or third-class relic of a saint. Healings have been known to take place with the help of God, not from any power that belongs to the relics.
Father Gavin Badway, rector of St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral, said he is grateful to host the program, adding, “As Jesus is in heaven, and here among us as we see visually in the Eucharist, these relics help us to visually see the saints’ presence among us. The relics also visually remind us that we are connected to the saints as we are united in prayer with them.”
For more on the tour, including a full list of the relics and their information cards, visit www.treasuresofthechurch.com or https://www.diocesepb.org/news/event/2022/05/21/relics-exhibit/377893.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.