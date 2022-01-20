PALM BEACH GARDENS | The 2022 Men’s Rally sponsored by Catholic Men for Jesus Christ is set for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito is scheduled to welcome those attending at about 9 a.m., said organizer Jim Manhardt. The rally’s two other speakers will be Father John Riccardo and Peter Herbeck.
Father Riccardo, a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit, serves as executive director of ACTS XXIX, an evangelization and church leadership ministry that works with bishops, priests and lay leaders. He is the host of a podcast, “You Were Born for This with Father John Riccardo,” and the radio program “Christ is the Answer.”
“We’re very blessed to have Father John Riccardo come to our diocese,” Manhardt said, since the bulk of his work is giving retreats and seminars for priests. “The fact that we got him to talk to laymen is a coup.”
The name of Father Riccardo’s ministry is a play on words since the Acts of the Apostles only has 28 chapters. “So, the idea is it’s a continuation of the Acts of the Apostles,” Manhardt said.
As vice president and director of missions for Renewal Ministries, Herbeck has been involved in evangelization and Catholic renewal for more than 30 years. He is a co-host on the weekly television program “The Choices We Face,” and hosts a daily radio show, “Fire on the Earth.”
Herbeck is a speaker and author of “When the Spirit Comes in Power” and “When the Spirit Speaks.” He has produced CDs and booklets about discipleship and life in the Spirit.
Manhardt said Father Riccardo and Herbeck are longtime friends, both hailing from Michigan.
Father Gavin Badway, cathedral rector, will be the main celebrant at a Mass concluding the rally. Also, the sacrament of reconciliation will be available during the rally.
Manhardt said he loves to hear an attendee say that he went to confession for the first time in 25 years because the men’s rally made it easily available.
The cost to attend will be $25, which will include a copy of Father Riccardo’s book, “Rescued: The Unexpected and Extraordinary News of the Gospel,” and breakfast and lunch, Manhardt said.
“It’s a pretty good deal when you’re getting breakfast, lunch and a book and participate in the day for $25,” he said. “And frankly, 25 bucks does not pay our bills. Thankfully, we have some benefactors who help us, and that allows us to conduct the event.”
He encouraged men to attend by pointing out that there are 52 Saturdays a year, and giving up a few hours on one of those days is not a huge sacrifice, especially considering what they’ll receive.
“They’re going to be spiritually uplifted. They’re going to go home with smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts,” Manhardt said.
“Many guys have commented over the years that seeing a thousand men on their knees praying the rosary is just a magnificent experience. We’ve seen that happen many times over the years,” he said. “You’re going to hear terrific speakers. You’re going to be rubbing elbows with other Catholic men who are trying to get closer to Christ.”
Manhardt added that the rally should be over by 1:30 p.m., which will allow the men time to fulfill other commitments.
“We all need it in this crazy, upside-down world that we’re all living in. We need this. There will not be another time throughout the Palm Beach Diocese where you are going to get this many men under one roof in a Catholic setting,” he said.
To register or get more information on the rally, go to www.catholicmenforjesusflorida.com or https://www.catholicmenforjesusflorida.com/annual-men-s-day.
