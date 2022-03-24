PALM CITY | Holy Redeemer Parish hosted its first youth pro-life rally, in conjunction with St. Andrew Parish in Stuart and Students for Life.
Deacon Paul Gialanella, who serves at Holy Redeemer, along with David Olio, pro-life coordinator at St. Andrew, helped organize inspiring evening March 19, with Deacon Andre Boucher from St. Andrew and Father Martin Dunne, Holy Redeemer’s parochial administrator.
“We are interested in getting Students for Life, a national pro-life youth organization, here in Florida,” Deacon Gialanella said. “It’s a nondenominational group trying to build up different chapters in high schools and colleges to support that life starts at conception and ends at natural death.”
The event began with an opening prayer led by Father Dunne. “Heavenly Father, we thank you for bringing us together to celebrate and pray for life. Help us to have the courage, the vision, the energy, the insight, to always defend life, to open up eyes to the worst evil of abortion, and to convert every heart knowing that that is the only thing that is going to end abortion.”
After the prayer, Deacon Boucher’s band, Called, filled the parish hall with inspirational music. One of the band’s five songs was inspired by St. Anthony of Padua.
“One of my goals is to put together an apostolate ministry for the youth. All the music is tied to Scripture, and the band’s name is Called, like being called to a ministry,” Deacon Boucher said. “In marriage, to give ourselves completely to one another, to be loved exclusively, are beautiful words said by St. Anthony of Padua in his prayer called ‘Be Satisfied With Me.’ Our song is called ‘First and Always’ for two married people.”
Students for Life is a pro-life organization that encourages young people to volunteer to defend life. It is a national organization with its roots in Virginia. Andy Secola, the group’s Florida regional coordinator, is hoping to begin a youth chapter in Martin County. There are 38 chapters in Florida.
“It takes only one student to start a pro-life group at their school,” Secola said. “We are the voice for those who cannot speak. We are a shield for the defenseless. We are a sword for those who cannot fight.”
The pro-life movement is winning, according to Secola. “This will be remembered as one of the greatest civil rights victories. We are inspiring generations. We are trying to create heroes for generations to fight for the preborn,” he said.
Kim Gaudet, operations and facility manager at Mary’s Home, which provides services for homeless, pregnant women in Stuart, was in attendance to support the pro-life cause.
“This is so important to promote life over death, over an abortion,” she said. “Our mothers at Mary’s Home are so happy that they decided to give life to their babies. I am here to support them.”
For more information on how to join or start a Students for Life chapter, visit https://studentsforlife.org/ or email info@studentsforlife.org. For St. Andrew Parish, go to https://saintandrewcatholic.org; for Holy Redeemer, visit holyredeemercc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.