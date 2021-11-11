GREENACRES | Flor Valdes, a resident for 23 years of Villa Madonna senior apartments, 4809 Lake Worth Road in Greenacres, celebrated his 100th birthday Oct. 27, 2021, with other members of the community.
Besides refreshments, there was a proclamation from the city of Greenacres establishing the day as Flor Valdes Day. Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office visited and congratulated him on reaching the centennial milestone.
Valdes was born in Puerto Rico. Flor taught himself how to read and speak English by reading the newspaper and watching television.
He worked for more than 30 years at a hotel in New York City, and added he feels like only 15 years old.
Upon retirement, Flor moved to Boynton Beach until a spot at Villa Madonna opened up.
“He was one of the original residents here,” said his son, Frank Valdes.
“I think he was No. 4 or 5 when they opened.”
Frank and his two sisters are three of six children. Three other siblings have died. There are at least 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Flor takes care of himself, said Frank, who lives near Cape Coral on Florida’s west coast. “But I come once a week to make sure that I check up on him, and I call him every day. My two daughters live in the area, so they check up on him. He’s very independent.”
Villa Madonna is one of five government-subsidized low-income retirement communities sponsored by the Diocese of Palm Beach. To contact Villa Madonna, visit www.villamadonnagreenacres.com or call 561-963-1900.
