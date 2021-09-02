WEST PALM BEACH | Native Catholics in the Holy Land would love to welcome visitors: to share their faith and see the sites where Jesus walked and share their love of the church that was birthed there – then spread throughout the world.
That is, if there were no global pandemic.
The next best thing is to have something tangible from the Holy Land – an item of beauty made by hand, from nature where Jesus lived. Rami Qumsieh, a native of Bethlehem, can offer just such an item.
Qumsieh’s energy drives his mission of aiding artisans in the districts of Bethlehem to achieve self-reliance amid massive shutdowns of pilgrimage-related niche industries. His St. Joseph Project is designed to give Christian entrepreneurs an employment opportunity they otherwise would not have.
“Catholic Americans aren’t aware of the plight of my people,” Qumsieh said. “Over there, they don’t receive a stimulus check or money from the government. They’re on their own, trusting the Lord.”
As the supplier, he makes sure that workers remain independent business and can stand on their feet. “This is my vision for them. I don’t want them to come under hard times,” he said.
The pandemic hit hard in the Holy Land because workers are dependent on pilgrimages. Everything from tour guides to workers at restaurants and hotels are at a standstill for over a year with no income in sight. “Our land is rich with history – this is where Jesus lived. If the people are not able to work, they cannot survive in the land,” he explained. By the time the country opens up, and normal business activities return to normal, capacity will not be on the horizon.
The deficits were made worse by the pandemic. Qumsieh speaks with urgency: “Without a Christian population, is this a Christian Holy Land? The sacred heritage of the land of Jesus’ birth, life and death comes to life with prayers and Christian spirit,” he stated. Keeping in mind the hardships of this Catholic Christian community, work is empowerment. “Working together, everything falls in place with the right vision for these living stones,” he added.
Qumsieh’s guiding quote from St. Pope John XXIII, inspires his mission: “Do not walk through time without leaving worthy evidence of your passage.” Armed with an engineering background, he addresses society’s needs and solves problems the only way he knows how: by fulfilling the call of the Lord. “If you’re open and you’re listening, God has a purpose for us all.”
As a small business owner and founder of Christians of the Holy Land, he is navigating what it takes to market the products. The project was spearheaded to enable carvers to fashion custom made statues of St. Joseph with the baby Jesus in his arms from olive wood, available in two styles for special order. After they are carved, sanded, oiled and finished, they are then blessed. This is the only specialized keepsake of its kind, designed to honor St. Joseph this year with an original, direct market to consumer gift from the Holy Land.
Each statue is blessed by Father Issa Hijazeen at the Church of Nativity – part of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites along the Bethlehem pilgrimage route. “He represents a direct and sustainable source of revenue for our local Christian community,” Father Hijazeen said. Olive wood carvings have a long history, traditionally given to family and friends as gifts especially during Christmas.
The St. Joseph Project memorializes the Year of St. Joseph, concluding Dec. 8, 2021. Pope Francis dedicated the celebration in his apostolic letter, With a Father’s Heart: “That is how Joseph loved Jesus, whom all four Gospels refer to as “the son of Joseph.” The one whose role in salvation provided comfort and protection to the Holy Family, yet not one word of this humble soul was ever recorded in the Scriptures.
The project provides woodcarvers income while increasing devotion to St. Joseph whose example represents the dignity of family life and the sanctity of work. It’s a given that St. Joseph trained Jesus in woodworking skills, as he himself was a master carpenter.
Speaking from his office in Boca Raton where he is a parishioner at St. Joan of Arc, he shared his system: orders are processed through www.HolyLandDirect.com. “Once an order is received, the statue(s) are hand-carved in olive wood, blessed, and shipped to us for delivery to the customer,” he said.
With the available plenary indulgence during the Year of St. Joseph, this purchase is a spiritual and corporal act of mercy as it employs, feeds and comforts those in need, following St. Joseph’s example of hard work. A purchase also demonstrates solidarity towards the Christian identity of the Holy Land. With Bishop Barbarito’s support and that of many other dioceses, the hope is that the project will grow. “This project is brand new,” Qumsieh said, “and God willing, it will move forward.”
This is the only cottage industry there where the craft is handed down from father to son. It is very self-sustaining. This is not ‘Made in China.’ Each made to order, hand crafted statue, is boxed safely by independent workers. Olive trees are pruned in Bethlehem and harvested annually. October and November mark the olive harvest season.
“They make inspiring gifts for grandfathers, fathers, priests, deacons and young men. With a spiritual focus on the Year of St. Joseph and an emphasis on Catholic fatherhood, owning a one-of-a-kind olive wood St. Joseph statue will be a daily reminder of Holy Land Christians who carved it.”
To order, go to www.HolyLandDirect.com.
