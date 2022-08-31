PLB Wellness 2

Diocesan employees visit with health and wellness vendors at a July 2019 health fair in the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola's Family Life Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  “Life and physical health are precious gifts entrusted to us by God. We must take reasonable care of them, taking into account the needs of others and the common good,” says the “Catechism of the Catholic Church ” (2288).

In line with the catechism, for the seventh year in a row the Diocese of Palm Beach’s Employee Wellness Program has been recognized for excellence by the South Florida Business Journal as a Healthiest Employers Award honoree.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.