pro-life

Speakers at the July 31 pro-life ministry meeting included, from left, Sue Chess of Care Net of Treasure Coast; Kenda Peterson, Women’s Pregnancy Solutions; Katherine Bowers, Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Centers; Lisa Addeo, who spoke on theology of the body; Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, Catholic Charities Respect Life; Mary Delduca, who spoke about 40 Days for Life; and Pauline Pavlick, The Gabriel Project.

PORT ST. LUCIE  |  Local pro-life advocates seeking updates on issues and organizations attended the first of four regional meetings July 31 at Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie. 

Led by Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, Respect Life director for Catholic Charities, the sessions are an opportunity for those actively involved with pro-life ministry at parishes and other programs to learn how the landscape is evolving since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling giving authority on abortion regulation back to the states.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.