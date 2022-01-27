PORT ST. LUCIE | Treasure Coast Respect Life ministries held a peaceful March for Life rally Jan. 22, 2022, to pray for an end of Roe v. Wade.
Pro-life faithful from many area churches attended and listened to speakers from the Knights of Columbus, pregnancy care centers and other organizations. After each speaker, the group in unison chanted, “Roe no more.”
Jim Thoma, a member of Knights of Columbus Council 12159 and Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie, led the event. He is a strong advocate for praying the rosary and a supporter of pregnancy care centers.
“Pregnancy care centers really do help. When these women see their baby on the ultrasound machine, they almost always choose life,” he said.
On Dec. 10, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas fetal heartbeat law to remain in place that prohibits abortions after a heartbeat is detected. That action may open the door for the court to rule favorably on Dobbs. v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and reverse Roe v. Wade.
“We hope and continue to pray that Roe v. Wade will be overturned this year with the Supreme Court,” said Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, respect life program administrator for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Florida and Virginia have introduced new bills to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the same restriction as the Mississippi case before the high court. The justices are expected to rule by June on Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortions.
“Florida has already sponsored a bill to follow Mississippi for a 15-week restriction. So, should Roe v. Wade be overturned, we are already on it in Florida for putting in place the 15-week restriction,” Herbst-Hoosac said.
Lois Peith of St. Bernadette Parish in Port St. Lucie is hopeful. “I pray for an end to abortion soon. I believe where there is a will, there is a way.”
St. Bernadette parishioner Sue Campbell added, “Educating our parishes about Roe v. Wade is so important.”
Steven Ring of Knights of Columbus Council 12159 has been assigned as the Florida Knights ultrasound chairman. He said the national council will match half the cost of an ultrasound mobile unit for pregnancy care centers.
“As of Jan. 19, 2022, the national Knights of Columbus order has placed 1,500 ultrasound machines in this country. We have 120 right now in Florida, with four more projects on the books coming in,” Ring said, adding his goal is to have 130 machines in Florida by June. “The pregnancy care centers care for the woman and the child during and at the time of birth, and after for a year. So, you guys at the pregnancy care centers are doing all the hard work.”
Freddy Castillo, a member of St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach and Knights of Columbus Council 5629 pro-life director, said the goal is to protect the unborn. “It is very frustrating to see that people don’t care about life,” he said. “You don’t know what a baby could become, a president, a teacher.”
Luis Gonzalez, who was carrying a sign and marching along U.S. 1, said, “I have been doing this for five years. I love babies. I appreciate life, and I want to help bring out the truth that life starts at conception. We have to defend life.”
Follow Catholic Charities on social media: www.Facebook.com/CatholicCharitiesPB, www.Twitter .com/CCPalmBeach and www.Instagram.com/ccdpb to learn more about respect life activities in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.